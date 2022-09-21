Highview-backed Watterson buys emergency response provider Armstrong’s Restoration

Armstrong’s leadership team, led by Phil Colaiacomo III and Adam Sibol, will join Watterson

Watterson is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois

Based in Los Angeles, Highview Capital invests in middle-market businesses

Watterson, a portfolio company of Highview Capital, has acquired Malabar, Florida-based Armstrong’s Restoration, a restoration and emergency response provider on the East Coast.

Watterson is a national facility services company.

“Between the leadership team, location footprint, and track record of partnership with Watterson, Armstrong’s is a highly strategic fit,” said Steve Russell, senior portfolio manager of Highview Capital, in a statement. “We are excited about Watterson’s positioning for the future, including continued acquisitions of complementary businesses in the restoration and facility services space nationally.”

