Highview buys beef protein processor WilMar

Randall Foods is a provider of processed and case-ready meats

WilMar was founded in 1978

When this deal closes, Wilmar’s founder and CEO Marty Evanson plans to retire

Highview Capital has acquired WilMar, a protein processor specializing in ground beef solutions. Highview will merge WilMar with portfolio company, Randall Foods, a provder of processed and case-ready meats. No financial terms were disclosed.

The combination will create one of the leading protein providers in the U.S., with a complete suite of products, complementary operating cultures and a world class management team.

WilMar was founded in 1978. When this deal closes, Wilmar’s founder and CEO Marty Evanson plans to retire.

Going forward, WilMar’s current president and COO Thielen, who oversees the company’s day-to-day operations, will continue his role of president. All other members of the WilMar management team will be continuing with the company in their current roles following the transaction. The combined state-of-the-art operations across Randall Foods’ and WilMar’s existing locations in Vernon, California will continue to expand with an emphasis on employees, food safety and quality.

“The combination of WilMar and Randall is a clear strategic fit, establishing the combined company as a one-stop-shop for customers’ protein needs,” said Steve Russell, senior portfolio manager of Highview Capital, in a statement. “The new entity will benefit from an enhanced product mix as well as increased operational capacity, which will allow the company to continue to expand and offer exceptional customer service.”

Greif & Co. represented WilMar in this transaction.

Based in Los Angeles, Highview invests in the middle market.