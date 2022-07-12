Hildred promotes Regan to VP

Previously, he worked at Centre Lane Partners

Hildred Capital Management has promoted Kevin Regan to vice president. Since joining the firm in 2020, Regan has worked on the investment team. There he has helped to identify, evaluate and execute investments in healthcare and provide valuable operational and strategic support to the firm’s portfolio companies.

“Kevin’s diligent investment analysis and robust understanding of the healthcare industry has made him a significant contributor to our success in building a leading growth equity investment portfolio,” said Managing Partners David Solomon and Andrew Goldman, in a statement. “We congratulate Kevin on his well-deserved promotion and are excited to see what he accomplishes in his new, expanded role.”

Regan joined Hildred from Centre Lane Partners in September 2020 as a senior associate. At Centre Lane, he was responsible for investment across various sectors including healthcare, business services, consumer products, industrials, software, media and technology and worked closely with portfolio company board members and management teams. Prior to Centre Lane, Regan worked as an investment banking analyst in J.P. Morgan’s leveraged finance group where he focused on originating leveraged loans, high yield bonds and bridge facilities in the technology, media and telecommunications sectors.

Regan has a B.A. in financial economics from the University of Rochester.

