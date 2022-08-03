HKW-backed CIS acquires IT and cybersecurity firm Intrepid

​​​​​​​HKW invests in the middle-market

HKW targets companies in the technology, health & wellness, and business services sectors

Since 1982, HKW has sponsored 66 platform transactions of lower middle-market companies throughout North America and 73 add-on acquisitions

CIS Secure Computing, a portfolio company of HKW has acquired Intrepid Solutions and Services, a provider of information technology and cybersecurity services. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the add-on acquisition, Chris Eline, HKW Principal, said in a statement: “In addition to adding services to CIS Secure’s technology offering, Intrepid Solutions also brings a very talented and like-minded management team. HKW looks forward to supporting the combined business.”

Headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia, CIS Secure provides secure collaboration, tactical communications, and protected personal mobility solutions, securing the operations of the defense, intelligence, and homeland security communities.

