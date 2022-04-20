HKW-backed Infab buys International Biomedical’s glove unit

Infab, which is backed by HKW, has acquired International Biomedical’s glove division. No financial terms were disclosed.

INDIANAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HKW, a middle-market private equity firm focused on growth-oriented companies; today announced that its portfolio company, Infab, LLC (“Infab”), has acquired the glove division of International Biomedical, Ltd. The gloves are designed to reduce the amount of radiation exposure during surgical procedures. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“This acquisition is a very logical fit with Infab as it adds a radiation protection product of exceptional quality to our offering,” said Daren Dickerson, CEO of Infab. “The Infab team is very excited to add these gloves to our production so that we can be more responsive in providing critical products to healthcare professionals.”

“John Segars, CEO of International Biomedical, has done a remarkable job building the glove business. We are very pleased to bring this excellent product line to leading healthcare customers worldwide,“ said Kent Robinson, HKW Partner and Chairman of the Board for Infab. “HKW’s emphasis on partnering in the health and wellness industry remains a key area of focus; this add-on strengthens our commitment to support the professionals within this sector.

About Infab

Infab designs and builds lightweight, comfortable, and technologically advanced radiation protection products. Infab’s PPE products enable health care providers and patients to benefit from the diagnostic capabilities of imaging technology, functioning as a “one-stop-shop” for distributors and customers. For more information on Infab, please visit infabcorp.com.

About HKW

HKW is a private equity firm investing in growth-oriented companies with talented management teams in the US and Canada. HKW targets companies in the Technology, Health & Wellness, and Business Services sectors. Since 1982, HKW has sponsored 66 platform transactions of lower middle-market companies throughout North America and 72 add-on acquisitions. For more information on HKW, please visit hkwinc.com.