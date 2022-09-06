HKW recaps ethnic foods distributor Golden Country

The Lee family will remain significant investors in the Golden Country.

HKW has recapitalized Golden Country, a provider of authentic ethnic foods. No financial terms were disclosed.

“The Lee family has built a tremendous business. We are thrilled Sidney Lee, CEO at Golden Country, and his team selected HKW as a partner. Sidney is the CEO HKW looks for: smart, driven, humble, and dedicated,” said John Carsello, a partner at HKW, in a statement. “We have a long track record in specialty distribution and believe we can be a value-added partner for

Golden Country as the business enters its next growth phase.”

