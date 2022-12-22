HKW recapitalizes e-learning software platform dominKnow

Ottawa-based dominKnow is a provider of cloud-based authoring solutions that allow enterprises to deliver e-learning content and training courses.

US private equity firm HKW has recapitalized Ottawa-based dominKnow, a provider of cloud-based authoring solutions that allow enterprises to deliver e-learning content and training courses. No financial terms were disclosed.

Founded in 1997, dominKnow’s software platform enables creators to create responsive content and empowers learning and development teams to collaborate, share, reuse, and publish content.

“Large enterprises have e-learning content management needs that vastly exceed the capabilities of general off-the-shelf solutions,” said Daniel Kim, a partner at HKW, in a statement. “dominKnow provides a centralized solution to meet these challenges. We are excited about partnering with Luke Hickey and his team to support the company’s continued growth.”

Based in Indianapolis, Indiana, HKW invests in the mid-market companies in the US and Canada. It targets opportunities in the technology, health and wellness, and business services sectors.

Taft Stettinius & Hollister served as legal advisor to HKW on the deal. Susser Bank provided debt financing for the deal.