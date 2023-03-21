Homebot acquires financial planning app Quo Finance

Homebot is an ASG company, which is backed by Alpine Investors.

ASG is a software business

In December 2021, Quo announced that it raised $7.2 million in seed funding, led by SignalFire

Sandfox Advisors served as financial advisor to Quo

Homebot, a home education portal has acquired Silicon Valley-based Quo Finance, an app that helps first time homebuyers secure a mortgage. No financial terms were disclosed.

Homebot is an ASG company, which is backed by Alpine Investors. ASG is a software business.

As part of the acquisition, Quo’s team, led by co-founders Tucker Haas and Neel Yerneni will join the Homebot team.

“We are thrilled to partner with one of the leaders in this space,” said Neel Yerneni, co-founder of Quo, in a statement. “We knew that combining Homebot’s and Quo’s home education software made sense from a business perspective. Upon meeting the Homebot team, it only reinforced our conviction to join forces as both companies share the same mission and values and prioritize building beautiful customer experiences.”

In December 2021, Quo announced that it raised $7.2 million in seed funding, led by SignalFire.

Sandfox Advisors served as financial advisor and Goodwin Procter LLP acted as legal counsel to Quo. Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP served as legal counsel to Homebot.

Homebot is based in Denver, Colorado.