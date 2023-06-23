Horizon Capital’s Lenna Koszarny shares insights on doing deals in Ukraine amid war

Private Equity International’s Carmela Mendoza led a riveting conversation with Lenna Koszarny, founding partner and CEO of Horizon Capital, a PE firm that invests in tech companies in Ukraine.

Lenna Koszarny, founding partner and CEO of Horizon Capital, which invests in tech companies in Ukraine, stopped by PEI Group's London office to speak with our staff, and she shared insights on how the firm has carried on in the midst of the war.

Read some of the conversation below.

There was good news and bad news in PwC’s midyear PE deals report. I’ve got some highlights from that below.

Great Point Partners announced an exit earlier in the week.

Exit interview

Over the course of its six-year hold period, Great Point Partners grew portfolio company Vālenz Health significantly before selling it to Kelso & Company in a deal announced earlier this week.

GPP grew the medical payments specialist’s revenue roughly 30 percent per year for a total increase of more than 500 percent, thereby boosting its enterprise value by 700 percent, GPP managing director and head of private equity Noah Rhodes told Obey in an interview.

Valenz is a Phoenix-based medical billing company offering a suite of services, including claim flow management, bill review, payment integrity, revenue cycle management, eligibility compliance and more.

The rise of self-insurance in the healthcare sector fueled the growth of the company, Rhodes said.

“There is a macro trend that has been underway for a while, which is the shift to self-insurance,” Rhodes said. “More employers are deciding to self-insure and as that occurs, they need additional help in managing all the various medical expenses, administration and adjudication of claims that comes along with that.”

Under Greenwich, Connecticut-based GPP, Valenz completed eight tuck-in acquisitions, including Kozani Health in 2021, a Mesa, Arizona-headquartered provider of customized bill review sign-off and bill audit services to analyze pricing, coding and care provided to ensure appropriate payment.

Valenz wasn’t the PE firm’s first exit in medical payments.

GPP previously invested in a business called Equian, a company that provides payment integrity services to payers in the medical space. With Equian, the firm said it completed eleven add-on acquisitions and increased EBITDA more than ten-fold before selling it to New Mountain Capital in 2015.

Finding opportunities

PE-related deal volumes declined nearly 30 percent in the past year, putting the market back to pre-pandemic levels, according to PwC’s Private Equity: Deals 2023 Midyear Outlook.

The report found some bright spots. Despite a decline in volume, deal values continue to climb and PE firms are finding opportunities to execute deals in creative ways, such as minority investments, all-equity deals, and private placements of debt, says PwC.

Some of the report’s highlights include:

– PE firms are significantly benefitting from large public companies undergoing transformations and pursuing large carve-out, spin-off, or take-private transactions

– A decrease in deal volume has left PE firms will little margin for error – successful firms will focus on portfolio value creation, digital and talent transformation, and ESG to position their investments

– PE firms are being pushed to look beyond traditional buy-out funds and towards focus areas like infrastructure and real estate, given they both have relatively predictable returns and are becoming increasingly ESG driven

May the Force be with you

As I mentioned, yesterday at PEI Group’s London office, Private Equity International’s Carmela Mendoza led a riveting conversation with Lenna Koszarny, founding partner and CEO of Horizon Capital, a private equity firm that invests in fast-growing tech and export-oriented companies in Ukraine.

The discussion was part of a series PEI Group conducts for our employees, and Adam Le was also instrumental in organizing it.

In April, Horizon announced that its Horizon Capital Growth Fund IV had reached $254 million, slightly above its $250 million target. The firm celebrated the milestone with an in-person signing ceremony attended by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Horizon’s office in Kyiv.

Carmela asked Koszarny what it’s been like to do business since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 24, 2022.

“We’re happy that we didn’t move to a high glass ceiling building that was super cool and a coworking space – that we stayed in our nice little, squat three-story dedicated building that has its own independent water supply, own generators, own basement and all that kind of stuff, and a bomb shelter, and that has served us well. We’ve never shut down one day since this began.”

Koszarny continued:

“We continue to operate business as usual. We go to the companies, you hear sirens, you go into their bomb shelter. You find out if you’re going to a meeting, you might have it in a hotel that has a really good bomb shelter. You plan everything around where the bomb shelter is, and you make sure that you go there and you can meet there and do things.”

Koszarny described the intense motivation she says people feel in Ukraine.

“You have people who are resilient. They’re not going to leave their country. They’re going to defend their country. They feel that everything they do from working in a coffee shop to running a company, to running the Amazon of Ukraine, is important… You have this feeling of, you’re in the center of a hurricane, you’re defined, you’re resilient, that everything you do matters. The air raid sirens go off, you go into the bomb shelter, you sit there, you wait, you take your computer. It now has Wi-Fi down there. You take your drink, you sit it out, the all-clear comes off, and then you leave, and that’s the way that people are living. We’re very proud. One of our companies developed the air raid app that everybody uses. [Millions] of people have downloaded the app – it even has Mark Hamill.”

The Star Wars actor lent his voice to software developed by Horizon portfolio company Air Alert. “The alert is over. May the Force be with you,” Hamill says to signal the all-clear.

When asked about exits, Koszarny pointed out that tech companies in other parts of the world are also facing challenges now, including the essentially closed IPO market.

“And it’s not that I’m trying to exit 100 companies. I’m exiting 14, and in some cases, in most cases, these are recent investments, and I’m more interested in the arbitrage opportunity … and I would prefer to exit them in a post-war environment.”

On dealflow, she was enthusiastic.

“We have over 60 opportunities in the pipeline. Those are opportunities that we’ve been working on over the years. It’s long-term proprietary deals that we pursue. In some cases, the situation may make folks be more agreeable to a reduction in valuation…. It may be that our interest may be aligned in terms of us wanting to come in, and one of the founders wanting to cash out. So it certainly has opened, or maybe accelerated, or provided more deal flow than before….We’re not doing distressed. I’m sure there are distressed opportunities, but we’re investing growth equity alongside visionary founders, and these are some of the greatest founders in the country.”

Carmela will have more from her interview with Koszarny next week.

