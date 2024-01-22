Houlihan Lokey recruits Hommeyer as managing director for capital markets group

In this role, he will spearhead a new syndicate function that focuses on expanding the firm’s investor coverage, distribution capabilities, and market insights as they pertain to U.S. private credit placements

Investment bank Houlihan Lokey has hired Michael Hommeyer as a managing director in its capital markets group.

Hommeyer is based in New York.

In this role, he will spearhead a new syndicate function that focuses on expanding the firm’s investor coverage, distribution capabilities, and market insights as they pertain to U.S. private credit placements.

Most recently, Hommeyer was a managing director working on private credit syndications in global capital markets within Morgan Stanley’s institutional securities group.

“Private credit has become one of the fastest-growing asset classes in the market, with an explosion in the number of investment managers and strategies, so adding someone of Michael’s caliber to coordinate our coverage and outreach is critical to our success,” said Gregg Newman, managing director and global co-head of capital markets in a statement. “Michael brings a depth of relationships and credit sector knowledge that will be a great asset to our capital markets clients.”

Houlihan Lokey’s capital markets group has raised approximately $26 billion in capital.