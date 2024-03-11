Houlihan Lokey taps Shepherd as managing director for capital markets group

Shepherd joins following 24 years at Capital One’s healthcare banking and lending unit where he most recently served as a managing director

Investment bank Houlihan Lokey has named Brent Shepherd as a managing director in its capital markets group.

Based in Chicago, Shepherd will co-lead the firm’s healthcare capital markets efforts alongside Managing Director Neha Shah.

Shepherd joins following 24 years at Capital One’s healthcare banking and lending unit where he most recently served as a managing director. Prior to Capital One’s acquisition of GE Capital Healthcare Financial Services, he was a managing director there for 10 years.

“Brent brings a valuable depth of experience, sector knowledge, and dedication to client focus to our team, representing an excellent fit with Houlihan Lokey’s corporate culture,” said Anthony Martino, managing director and global co-head of Houlihan Lokey’s capital markets group in a statement. “The demand for specialized healthcare capital markets expertise has never been greater, and adding Brent alongside Neha will enable our team to better service our healthcare clients’ expanding needs for capital and advice, as well as will further accelerate the capital markets team’s growth in the U.S.”

In 2023, Houlihan Lokey capital markets group raised and advised on more than about $14 billion in capital across approximately 100 transactions with about 65 different financial sponsors.