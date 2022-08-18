Housatonic Partners invests in B2B media company Key Media

Key Media, founded in 2001, is a B2B media company

It has more than 70 digital and print B2B titles

Housatonic Partners aims to help accelerate Key Media’s growth and invest in new markets and technology

Housatonic Partners said this week it has made a significant growth investment in Key Media, a business-to-business media company. No financial terms were disclosed.

Key Media, which has offices in Sydney, Australia and Toronto, delivers content to insurance, law, human resources, and wealth management industries, among others. It has more than 70 digital and print B2B titles and more than 80 annual events in six geographical markets. Staff are located across eight countries: Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Philippines, the United States, the United Kingdom, Korea and Antigua.

San Francisco-based Housatonic Partners invests in high growth, recurring-revenue service companies operating in a number of sectors including healthcare, software, tech-enabled business services, education, financial services, media and communications.

“In 20 years, Key Media has grown from a start-up in Australia to what is now a preeminent B2B global media company. Key Media has a long history of informing, empowering, connecting, inspiring and rewarding business people around the world,” commented Housatonic Partners managing director Joe Niehaus. “We’re excited to partner with the company’s management team to help the company accelerate its growth trajectory and to invest in new markets and technology.”

“This partnership and additional funding will bring us one step closer to our goal of being the largest independent B2B information provider globally,” said Mike Shipley, Key Media founder and CEO. “This is a huge vote of confidence in what we’re doing and where we’re going, and we’re very excited to be working with the impressive team at Housatonic to take Key Media to the next level.”