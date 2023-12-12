HarbourView’s Sherrese Clarke Soares: Big buying opportunity plays music to her ears

HarbourView has made some stunning acquisitions of music royalties from Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Christine McVie, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo.

Since its launch in 2021, HarbourView Equity Partners has been in the forefront of investing in music royalties and copyrights. Backed by Apollo, the Newark, New Jersey, PE firm has acquired over 45 music catalogs to date and a portfolio comprising 20,000-plus songs that spans multiple genres, eras and artists. HarbourView’s acquisitive fervor doesn’t seem to be abating any time soon. In October, the firm generated headlines when it announced it was scooping up select music royalties of pop/rock icons Christine McVie, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo. The ink was barely dry on these deals when a week later the buyout shop said it was snapping up certain publishing assets of popular award-winning country singer/songwriter Kane Brown.

HarbourView’s success is attributable to founder and CEO Sherrese Clarke Soares, a veteran investor in the music and entertainment sector. Prior to launching the PE firm, Clarke Soares was the founder and CEO of Tempo Music, a music rights investment platform backed by Providence Equity Partners. She also founded and led Morgan Stanley’s entertainment, media and sports structured solutions.

Recently, PE Hub spoke to Clarke Soares to find out her 2023 takeaways – its highs and lows – as well as the reasons she’s so bullish about music rights. The interview is part of PE Hub’s ongoing series of Q&As with private equity thought leaders.

We’re coming near the end of 2023. What were some of the highlights of your dealmaking this year?

What stood out is the fact that as we’re coming to the end of 2023, we’ve seen material movement on interest rates. We’ve seen a pretty big stall in the leveraged buyout market.

We feel we’ve carved out a special place in the marketplace with values staying consistent and rich. With exit values being attractive, we are seeing a big buying opportunity from the tail end of the underlying segment. Being partners in the ecosystem, those things stood out for me.

What were some of the challenges you faced this year with your deals? How did you overcome them?

The challenges were probably no different than any relatively young firm but we’ve overcome them by leaning on our traffic record having done this a few times. It’s a challenging fundraising environment but we’ve been pleasantly surprised by how much capital we’ve attracted to our business in a short space of time.

Recently, HarbourView has made some stunning acquisitions, among them the select music royalties of Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Christine McVie, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo. What is it about this space that makes you so bullish?

I think one of the things people don’t often appreciate is how important music is to the human condition. Most people on a given day have intersected with music without even trying. That part of the human condition is irreplaceable with respect to other content. That is why it makes us so bullish and there is real legacy.

What’s really nice the way the space is structured now is that technology has enabled audiences to choose what they want as opposed to being spoon-fed. The democratization of music from a tech perspective gives a long tail to how music is consumed and how long lasting it can be.

What do you see as the opportunities or trends in the music copyright/royalty sector in 2024?

You will see a lot of these small skills aggregators looking to try to get some liquidity. You’ll see some scale back coming to market. I think that will bode well for the underlying value of the asset class. We do think there will be some exits in the space in the near term.

What are you most looking forward to in 2024?

A continued attractive environment to deploy capital.

For more on Clarke Soares, see:

For more of PE Hub’s ongoing series of Q&As with private equity thought leaders, see: