How sponsors can anticipate shocks affecting their portfolio companies

By Scott W Reid, Bass Berry & Sims

Recent market-wide shocks have forced investment committees of private equity sponsors to manage large portions of their portfolios while those companies spiraled toward events of default in their credit facilities. The sponsors that have emerged from these market-wide shocks with portfolio companies best-positioned to operate in the post-bust economic environment shared the following strategies:

They were honest with themselves (and their lenders) about the scope of the portfolio companies’ financial trouble, and;

They had a plan for deciding which portfolio companies to save.

Because macroeconomic policies will continue to tap the brakes of the economy, sponsors can follow these same best practices to maintain lender support for their portfolio companies during this period of economic cooling.

How big is the problem?

When a shock hits an industry, sponsors must be able to quickly and accurately anticipate the fallout, and they must honestly communicate the severity of the situation to lenders. This transparency goes a long way in preserving lenders’ trust in the sponsor to manage a market shock, which is especially important if the plan for managing the shock requires accommodations from lenders. Upfront and comprehensive determinations of the scope and duration of anticipated breaches of covenants in credit facilities has the dual benefit of avoiding a “drip feed” of bad news to lenders that undermine a sponsor’s credibility and helping the sponsor formulate solutions to the breaches.

Sponsors that most accurately anticipate the effects of a market shock on portfolio company financials and financial covenants have a keen understanding of their portfolio companies’ financial covenants, financial reporting requirements and notice requirements before they occur. In addition, the sponsors that are attuned to deviations from ordinary-course behavior that might signal a portfolio company’s attempts to mask impending financial distress are most likely to proactively identify and confront financial difficulties.

For example, common cash preservation strategies at a portfolio company (for example, stretching accounts payable, deferring maintenance expenditures and cutting overtime and bonuses), while not necessarily immediate compliance issues in a company’s credit facilities, can also signal to a sponsor that a portfolio company is trying to ride out economic headwinds without drawing attention to a deterioration of the company’s health.

For the purposes of communicating the impact of a market shock to lenders, the focus should be defaults and events of default. Events of default that relate to immediate impairment of business operations, such as termination of a material contract, or non-payment of obligations, are generally more alarming than events of default related to financial wellness covenants that simply gauge a company’s financial health. If accommodations from lenders will be necessary for a portfolio company to weather a market shock, sponsors and their portfolio companies should be ready to provide more detailed plans for resolving more severe events of default. Accurate information in a polished presentation to lenders can give assurance that the sponsor and its portfolio company can be trusted to maintain control of the company through the shock.

Picking survivors



Not all companies will survive a market shock, and a sponsor’s evaluation of its own limitations and the shock’s impact on its portfolio companies will inform their determination of which companies to save.

First, sponsors need to consider their fund’s own dry powder. In particular, they should know what value of capital commitments they have available to inject cash into portfolio companies to cure financial events of default and to fund operations during the market shock – and whether those commitments are adequate to support all of the sponsor’s portfolio companies through the shock.

Second, sponsors should treat a market shock as a time to reaffirm their belief in the original investment thesis for each portfolio company affected by the shock. If the shock transformed an industry in a manner that would make additional investments in a company unlikely to be recovered at the sponsor’s exit, the sponsor should consider alternatives to further investments in the company.

Third, because market shocks sometimes reveal mismanagement that merits replacement of a management team, the sponsor should consider whether it still trusts each portfolio company’s management team or whether any should be replaced as part of the company’s survival strategy.

Answers to these questions, and the costs associated with them, will all guide a sponsor’s decisions when choosing which portfolio companies to prop up through a market shock.

Conclusion



Market shocks force sponsors to accurately determine the scope and cost of events of default under portfolio credit agreements, and sponsors that maintain a close watch on their portfolio companies before market shocks are best positioned to negotiate accommodations from lenders and to select portfolio companies to support through a market shock. Sponsors that navigate these shocks best will emerge with stronger reputations and portfolio companies positioned to capitalize on a market’s recovery after a shock.

Scott W Reid is a member of Bass, Berry & Sims in its Knoxville, Tennessee, office. He focuses his practice on private equity, debt financing transactions and debt restructurings. He can be reached at Scott.Reid@bassberry.com