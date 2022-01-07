HPC invests in Iron Park Capital

Hunter Point Capital has made an investment in Iron Park Capital, a New York-based public and private credit investment firm.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hunter Point Capital (“HPC”), an investment firm focused on taking minority stakes in middle-market alternative asset managers, today announced a strategic investment in Iron Park Capital (“IPC”), a global alternative investment manager with deep experience investing across public and private credit markets.

All proceeds of the investment will go to IPC’s balance sheet. IPC’s investment process, management and day-to-day operations will remain unchanged. Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

Tripp Smith, Founder and CEO of IPC, said: “The HPC team shares our focus on alignment with institutional investors and partners, our long-term orientation and our conviction that the highly experienced IPC team can unlock value to generate superior risk-adjusted returns.”

Bennett Goodman, Executive Chairman and co-Founder of HPC, said: “Tripp Smith is an exceptional investor, leader and partner. We look forward to providing IPC with added strategic guidance and resources as market opportunities evolve.”

Avi Kalichstein, CEO and co-Founder of HPC, said: “IPC’s track record in multiple areas of credit investing is outstanding. They find situations where others are less focused and deliver superior results for their investors.”

HPC endeavors to form partnerships with investment managers at inflection points in their growth and seeks to accelerate the continued development of those firms. The HPC team is dedicated to pursuing long-term strategic partnerships with proven general partners who are poised to build enduring franchises and define the next generation of leading investment firms across the globe.

IPC was established in 2019 to offer credit solutions designed to meet the needs of institutional investors and borrowers. IPC focuses on creating long-term strategic partnerships with institutional investors globally. IPC’s team has extensive domain expertise across public and private credit markets. IPC’s principals have invested through economic cycles and market dislocations across industries and have a strong track record of creating long-term value for their investors. IPC pursues a selective strategy focused on identifying inefficiencies in the broader credit markets where larger alternative asset managers are less active.

Atlantic Park, IPC’s private credit platform in partnership with General Atlantic, provides strategic capital to address financing needs of high-quality companies seeking a long-term partner. Atlantic Park, established in 2020, is currently investing a $2.2 billion fund and has made opportunistic credit and preferred equity investments across multiple sectors including healthcare, branded consumer and business services.

Houlihan Lokey served as financial advisor to IPC. Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to IPC and Fried Frank served as legal counsel to HPC.

About Iron Park Capital

Iron Park Capital (IPC) is a global alternative investment manager with deep experience across public and private credit markets coupled with in depth knowledge of capital markets. Founded in 2019 by Tripp Smith, Iron Park’s mission is to invest where we believe we have the aptitude and ability to generate an attractive risk/return profile across the capital structure for our investors and borrowers. For more information, visit https://www.ironparkcap.com/