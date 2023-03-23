HPC invests in PE firm L Catterton

The investment will be used by L Catterton to accelerate its growth.

Hunter Point Capital has made a minority investment in L Catterton, the consumer-focused private equity firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

The investment will be used by L Catterton to accelerate its growth.

In conjunction with the transaction, Bennett Goodman, HPC’s co-founder and executive chairman, will serve as a strategic credit advisor to L Catterton.

According to a news release on the investment, “HPC will support L Catterton’s new initiatives by helping the firm develop its newest fund platforms, with a particular focus on the credit business.”

“For over three decades, we have remained true to our mission of partnering with leading management teams to build outstanding consumer brands around the world,” said Scott Dahnke, global co-CEO of L Catterton, in a statement. “In pursuit of this quest, we seek to leverage our distinctive strengths as a consumer investor, deliver our high-standard of risk-adjusted returns, and most importantly, strengthen the platform in a way that ‘raises all boats’. We are confident that our partnership with HPC will support these efforts and will help us to continue to create value for our portfolio companies and limited partners alike.”

There will be no change in governance, investment process, or day-to-day management of L Catterton.

Headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, L Catterton was established in 1989.

Based in New York City, HPC invests in the middle market. It was founded in 2020.