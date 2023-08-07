Hub International acquires Golden Ears Insurance Services

Golden Ears is a Canadian general insurance broker specializing in commercial transportation, property and automobile fleet.

Hub International, backed by Hellman & Friedman, Altas Partners and Leonard Green & Partners, has acquired Golden Ears Insurance Services, a Surrey, British Columbia-based general insurance broker specializing in commercial transportation, property and automobile fleet.

No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

Hub International, headquartered in Chicago, is a full-service global insurance broker and financial services company providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services.

Golden Ears’ specialization in the transportation industry supports Hub’s specialty practice by complementing and strengthening its existing capabilities, the company said in a statement.

“Satish Kumar, Kapil Goyal, Aman Kumar and Grant Johnson established a great firm, and their specialized expertise and commitment to client excellence, combined with our market share, people focus and infrastructure, make this an exciting opportunity for both our organizations,” said Carol Mills, president & CEO of Hub International Coastal.

Hellman & Friedman acquired Hub in 2013 for $4.4 billion, with Altas Partners making a minority investment in 2018. Leonard Green agreed to acquire a minority stake in the business earlier this year.