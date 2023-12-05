Hudson Hill Capital invests in software company MarketTime

Canaccord Genuity LLC acted as financial advisor to MarketTime while Sidley Austin LLP acted as legal advisor

Hudson Hill Capital has made a significant investment in MarketTime, a Dallas-based software platform provides tools to sales representatives and agencies to automate the wholesale transaction process. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the deal, Eric Rosen, a managing partner of Hudson Hill, said in a statement, “This transaction fits well with the HHC approach to investing, helping founder-led businesses inflect their growth through the targeted application of the HHC playbook. We are very excited by MarketTime’s offerings and see opportunities to expand the product features of the platform to enhance the customer experience by further automating the wholesale commerce workflow.”

Canaccord Genuity LLC acted as financial advisor to MarketTime while Sidley Austin LLP acted as legal advisor. Winston & Strawn LLP acted as legal advisor to Hudson Hill.

MarketTime was founded in 2008.

Based in New York, HHC is founded by Eric Rosen, Jason Palmatary, and Alexander Stacy. HHC targets sectors that include business services, software, and financial services.