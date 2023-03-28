Hull Street sells renewable developer Foundation Solar Partners to Birch Creek Energy

Foundation Solar specializes in utility-scale solar opportunities in select markets throughout the U.S.

Hull Street Energy has sold Foundation Solar Partners, a renewable developer, to Birch Creek Energy LLC.

Foundation Solar specializes in utility-scale solar opportunities in select markets through the U.S. Foundation Solar was established in 2019.

Lazard Frères & Co. LLC was financial advisor to Hull Street Energy. Foley & Lardner LLP acted as legal counsel to Hull Street Energy while Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP acted as legal counsel to Birch Creek Energy, LLC.

St. Louis, Missouri-based Birch Creek focuses on the development, financing and ownership of utility scale solar and storage projects in the U.S.