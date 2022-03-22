Huron adds three to team

Nolan Monforton and Paul Winkler were hired as senior associates while Joe Edwards has been added as an analyst to the team.

Huron Capital has expanded its team with three new hires. Nolan Monforton and Paul Winkler were hired as senior associates while Joe Edwards has been added as an analyst to the team.

PRESS RELEASE

DETROIT (March 22, 2022) — Leading middle market private equity firm Huron Capital (“Huron”) announced today that it has hired three new members to its team as the firm builds on the most active year in its history.

The three additions will provide critical support to Huron’s investment team as the firm works to build on the momentum gained in 2021 by expanding the firm’s resources and developing its platform companies.

Nolan Monforton and Joe Edwards joined Huron in January, and Paul Winkler joined this month. The new team members will be responsible for evaluating and analyzing investments made by the firm and will work alongside Huron’s group of seasoned private equity professionals. The three new hires coincide with the recent promotion of Cale Kaczmarek to Vice President.

“Coming on the heels of our most successful year ever, we are excited for Nolan, Paul and Joe to join the growing Huron family,” said James Mahoney, Managing Partner at Huron. “We are extremely fortunate to have a strong, experienced roster of talent with the vision and ability to drive continued achievements for the firm.”

Prior to joining Huron, Monforton was a Vice President at Angle Advisors, a middle-market investment bank focused on providing merger and acquisition advisory services to corporate clients, private business owners and private equity firms. His responsibilities included deal execution and strategic advisory for both sell and buy-side engagements in industrials and distribution. Monforton holds a bachelor’s in Economics from the University of Michigan.

Winkler’s experience stems from his role as Vice President at Rock Island Capital, a middle-market investment firm that works with clients to support their ownership transitions and growth strategies. Winkler was responsible for deal structuring, due diligence, underwriting, portfolio management, financial reporting and valuation. He has a master’s in Accounting and Information Systems and a bachelor’s in Accounting from Michigan State University.

Edwards’ most recent role was as an Associate at Ernst & Young within their strategy and transitions practice area. He worked with clients in a variety of industries, advising on corporate finance matters related to M&A transactions. Edwards has a bachelor’s in Finance from Michigan State University.

“Huron has continued to make phenomenal strides in reaching strategic growth goals with the commitment to our industry sector-focused strategy,” Mahoney said. “We are excited to have these new hires in place and look forward to their partnership and collaboration in driving the firm’s future success.”

For more information about the Huron team, visit: https://www.huroncapital.com/team/.

About Huron Capital

Founded in Detroit in 1999, Huron Capital is an operationally focused private equity platform with a long history of growing middle market companies through our proprietary ExecFactor® buy-and-build investment model. We prefer complex situations where we can help companies reach their full potential by combining our operational approach, substantial capital base, and transaction experience with seasoned operating executives. An early pioneer of the buy-and-build approach, Huron Capital has successfully established six private equity funds aggregating nearly $2.0 billion in committed capital and invested in over 240 companies, and our portfolio companies have employed over 11,000 people throughout North America. The Huron Capital buy-and-build investment model includes equity recapitalizations, family succession transactions, market-entry strategies, corporate carve-outs, and management buyouts of companies having revenues up to $200 million. Huron Capital invests control equity in fundamentally-sound companies that can benefit from the firm’s operational approach to creating value. Huron Capital focuses on niche segments within commercial & industrial services, professional services and the consumer services sectors. For more information, please visit: www.huroncapital.com.