Huron Capital-backed Exigent acquires two HVAC firms JPG and ThermaServe

Exigent, which is backed by Huron Capital, has acquired HVAC firms JPG Plumbing & Mechanical Services Inc and ThermaServe Inc. No financial terms were disclosed.

JPG is a plumbing and mechanical service company based in Jessup, Maryland while ThermaServe is a mechanical service company in Jacksonville, Florida.

“Our newest partnerships with JPG and ThermaServe allow Exigent to better serve its customer base with further scale in the Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia area, new locations in the Southeast, and additional service capabilities across the platform,” said Huron Partner Scott Hauncher, in a statement. “Selectively targeting highly accretive opportunities in relevant markets to our ongoing operations is a hallmark of our ExecFactor platform planning and will support Exigent’s scale and growth.”

Honigman LLP served as legal advisor and Moss Adams LLP served as financial diligence advisor to Huron and Exigent.

Founded in Detroit in 1999, Huron Capital has managed over $1.8 billion on behalf of a global institutional investor base.

Reston, Virginia-based Exigent was launched by Huron Capital in 2022 as an ExecFactor initiative focused on providing critical HVAC, plumbing, and other mechanical system repair, maintenance, and replacement services.