Huron Capital-backed Horsepower Automotive buys manufacturer Flatline Van Company

Flatline founders Kevin Callahan, Silas Thurman, and Jake Ballard will remain with the company post-acquisition.

Horsepower Automotive Group is a holding company for off-road automotive aftermarket brands Addictive Desert Designs, DV8 Offroad and Rago Fabrication

Based in Detroit, Huron Capital was founded in 1999

Horsepower Automotive, a portfolio company of Huron Capital, has acquired Portland, Oregon-based Flatline Van Company, a designer of parts and accessories for vans. No financial terms were disclosed.

Flatline founders Kevin Callahan, Silas Thurman, and Jake Ballard will remain with the company post-acquisition.

“For five years, our team has worked to develop a brand known as the premier adventure accessories provider, and this is a testament to our vision of the company and to the community we have developed,” said FVCO Executive Callahan in a statement. “Next, to deliver the best experience to our customers and continue to grow, we are confident that the Horsepower Automotive team will be a fantastic partner to follow through with the vision and values that the company was founded on.”

Horsepower Automotive Group operates as a holding company for off-road automotive aftermarket brands Addictive Desert Designs, DV8 Offroad and Rago Fabrication.

Based in Detroit, Huron Capital was founded in 1999.