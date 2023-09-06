Huron Capital unveils Enterprise Application Services platform

The launch was done in partnership with tech industry veteran Gene Chao.

Founded in Detroit in 1999, Huron invests in the middle market

Huron has managed over $1.8 billion on behalf of a global institutional investor base

Huron Capital has launched its new Enterprise Application Services platform that will provide IT application and business process services. No financial terms were disclosed.

The launch was done in partnership with Gene Chao, whose experience spans technology consulting companies such as IBM and Unisys to emerging technology companies, such as Amelia.ai.

“Huron Capital is pleased to partner with Gene to build a company that supports customers as they navigate their technology transformation journey from process design through managed applications services,” said Huron Principal and ExecFactor lead Mike Zukas in a statement. “This initiative is another incredible example of how the ExecFactor model can create attractive opportunities for founders to accelerate growth organically and through M&A by deploying Huron’s buy-and-build playbook.”

Founded in Detroit in 1999, Huron invests in the middle market. Huron has managed over $1.8 billion on behalf of a global institutional investor base.