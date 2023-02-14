Hyland Hill wraps up debut credit fund at $250m

The fund will provide recovery capital to borrowers as well as acquire loans across both the business and household sectors.

Minneapolis-based Hyland Hill Investment Partners, an alternative credit investment firm, has closed its inaugural fund at $250 million.

The fund will provide recovery capital to borrowers as well as acquire loans across both the business and household sectors, including commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and unsecured and secured consumer loans.

On the fund, CEO and Chief Investment Officer Jason Spaeth said in a statement, “We are pleased with the significant support we have received for our inaugural Fund, which we believe is a testament to not only the strength of the team we have assembled, but also the tremendous opportunity set that exists for our investment strategy. We estimate that the U.S. loan market is between $15-20 trillion in size and growing, and believe we are well positioned to become a financing solution of choice in an attractive segment of the market often under-trafficked by other investors.”

In addition to Spaeth, Hyland Hill’s founding partners include Jeff Thuringer, who serves as partner and head of business loan investments and Chris Giles, who serves as partner and head of household investments.