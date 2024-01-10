News Briefs

ICG-backed Ambient Enterprises inks credit facility from LBC

Based in New York City, Ambient is a HVAC design firm.

-
  • The financing helped support Ambient’s refinancing of its existing debt facility, the recent partnership with Johnson Barrow & DMG HVAC, and ongoing organic and inorganic growth initiatives
  • LBC served as sole lead arranger and syndication agent for the senior secured credit facility
    LBC Credit Partners provides financing to mid-market companies

LBC Credit Partners has provided a senior credit facility to Ambient Enterprises, a portfolio company of Intermediate Capital Group.

Based in New York City, Ambient is a HVAC design firm.

The financing helped support Ambient’s refinancing of its existing debt facility, the recent partnership with Johnson Barrow & DMG HVAC, and ongoing organic and inorganic growth initiatives.

LBC served as sole lead arranger and syndication agent for the senior secured credit facility.

ICG imanages $81 billion of assets.

LBC Credit Partners provides financing to mid-market companies.