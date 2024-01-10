ICG-backed Ambient Enterprises inks credit facility from LBC

Based in New York City, Ambient is a HVAC design firm.

The financing helped support Ambient’s refinancing of its existing debt facility, the recent partnership with Johnson Barrow & DMG HVAC, and ongoing organic and inorganic growth initiatives

LBC served as sole lead arranger and syndication agent for the senior secured credit facility

LBC Credit Partners provides financing to mid-market companies

LBC Credit Partners has provided a senior credit facility to Ambient Enterprises, a portfolio company of Intermediate Capital Group.

Based in New York City, Ambient is a HVAC design firm.

The financing helped support Ambient’s refinancing of its existing debt facility, the recent partnership with Johnson Barrow & DMG HVAC, and ongoing organic and inorganic growth initiatives.

LBC served as sole lead arranger and syndication agent for the senior secured credit facility.

ICG imanages $81 billion of assets.

LBC Credit Partners provides financing to mid-market companies.