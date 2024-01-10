ICG-backed Ambient Enterprises inks credit facility from LBC

- The financing helped support Ambient’s refinancing of its existing debt facility, the recent partnership with Johnson Barrow & DMG HVAC, and ongoing organic and inorganic growth initiatives
- LBC served as sole lead arranger and syndication agent for the senior secured credit facility
LBC Credit Partners provides financing to mid-market companies
LBC Credit Partners has provided a senior credit facility to Ambient Enterprises, a portfolio company of Intermediate Capital Group.
Based in New York City, Ambient is a HVAC design firm.
The financing helped support Ambient’s refinancing of its existing debt facility, the recent partnership with Johnson Barrow & DMG HVAC, and ongoing organic and inorganic growth initiatives.
LBC served as sole lead arranger and syndication agent for the senior secured credit facility.
ICG imanages $81 billion of assets.
LBC Credit Partners provides financing to mid-market companies.