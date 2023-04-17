IGP-backed APCT acquires manufacturer San Diego PCB

San Francisco-based Industrial Growth Partners invests in middle-market industrial companies

It has raised over $3.4 billion of equity capital since its inception in 1997

APCT, a portfolio company of Industrial Growth Partners, has acquired San Diego PCB, a printed circuit board design services company. No financial terms were disclosed.

Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, APCT is a maker of advanced technology printed circuit boards.

“We are tremendously excited to join the APCT platform,” said Tony Bell, division manager of San Diego PCB, in a statement. “APCT shares our dedication and commitment to putting the customer first and is an ideal partner for San Diego PCB. Through this combination, we’ll continue to provide our customers with best-in-class PCB design services, and we’re excited to leverage APCT’s quick turn prototyping and production fabrication capabilities to serve even more of our customers’ needs.”

