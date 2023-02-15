IGP-backed APCT buys and merges with circuit boards manufacturer Advanced Circuits

ACI operates from facilities in Colorado, Minnesota, and Arizona

APCT, which is backed by Industrial Growth Partners, has acquired and merged with Advanced Circuits, an Aurora, Colorado-based maker of printed circuit boards. No financial terms were disclosed.

Santa Clara, California-based APCT is a provider of printed circuit boards.

ACI operates from facilities in Colorado, Minnesota, and Arizona.

ACI now operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of APCT.

“We are thrilled to partner with Advanced Circuits,” said Steve Robinson, CEO of APCT, in a statement. “Through this merger, we will be able to serve our combined customer base across multi-layer rigid, HDI, flex, rigid-flex and specialty product categories for all quick-turn, low volume and high volume program needs. Further, ACI will bring several commercial and operational software solutions to enhance our customer experience.”

Founded in 1997, Industrial Growth Partners has over $3.4 billion of equity capital raised since inception. The firm invests in middle-market industrial companies.