IGP-backed P&I acquires the assets of metal microstampings provider Peltier

P&I is a Cleveland-based provider of metal alloys and precision engineered materials and products for critical applications.

Industrial Growth Partners was founded in 1997

Based in San Francisco, the firm has over $3.4 billion of equity capital raised since inception

IGP invests in middle-market companies in the industrial sector

Prince & Izant, which is backed by Industrial Growth Partners, has acquired the assets of Peltier, a Wisconsin-based producer of metal microstampings. No financial terms were disclosed.

P&I is a Cleveland-based provider of metal alloys and precision engineered materials and products for critical applications.

“Partnering with Peltier enables us to better serve our customers, offering additional products and allowing the collective P&I organization to provide new, innovative capabilities. We are thrilled to be able to add Peltier’s decades of experience, technical expertise, sophisticated processes, and precision products to the P&I portfolio,” said Matt Brandenburg, P&I’s CEO, in a statement.

Industrial Growth Partners was founded in 1997. Based in San Francisco, the firm has over $3.4 billion of equity capital raised since inception. IGP invests in middle-market companies in the industrial sector.