IK to sell Recocash

Paris, 14 April 2022 – Qualium Investissement (“Qualium”) is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement to acquire Recocash (‘the Company’) from IK Partners (“IK”). Financial terms of the transaction are not disclosed.

Since 1971, Recocash has provided its clients with an unrivalled approach to debt servicing, addressing both B2B and B2C debt claims. The Company offers tailor-made solutions adapted to each customer environment, resulting in a high level of efficiency and customer satisfaction. Thanks to its proprietary credit management software Eagle-Act, Recocash offers through its subsidiary Altisys, a full range of debt collection services from software to servicing for its diversified client base.

Recognised as one of the leading players in the French debt servicing market, Recocash employs approximately 150 people across two sites in Rambouillet and in Lyon. On an annual basis, the company handles over 1,000,000 debt claims, helping clients to optimise their payment cycles and improve cashflow.

Since 2019 and under IK’s ownership, the Company has developed rapidly and expanded its customer base, particularly in the B2B segment by leveraging its customer centric-approach and efficient servicing processes. Qualium will acquire a majority stake alongside the management.

Guillaume Peroz, Partner at Qualium, said: “Recocash is a standout player in the growing debt service market, with a long history of providing a trusted service to customers across France. With a motivated team, we are confident in the future prospects of the business and look forward to providing our support.”

Arnaud Bosc, Partner at IK and Advisor to the IK Small Cap II Fund, said: “It has been fantastic to work with Hatime, Fabienne and the Recocash team over the last few years. The Company has successfully expanded its blue-chip customer base and is now clearly recognised as a leader within the growing B2B segment. We wish everyone at Recocash every success as they move onto the next stage in their journey.”

Hatime Ouali, President of Recocash, said: “We are grateful for all the support we received from IK and are proud of the journey accomplished with the team over the past couple of years. We are excited to work together with Qualium in the next exciting phase of growth to strengthen our market position and explore new services, building on our agile organisation.”

About Qualium Investissement

Qualium Investissement (“Qualium”) is a Paris-headquartered private equity firm with €1.5 billion in funds under management. The investment firm was originally formed in 1998 as the private equity investment arm of the French Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations. Qualium prides itself in being the preferred partner to talented French SME managers and business owners seeking to achieve ambitious development plans and transform their growing businesses into international market leading SMEs. The Recocash investment was made from Qualium Fund III.

