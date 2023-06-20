IMCO makes $400m investment in battery maker Northvolt

Northvolt is a battery platform focused on R&D, manufacturing and recycling of sustainable battery cells and systems.

Investment Management Corp of Ontario (IMCO) has invested $400 million in Northvolt, a platform focused on the research and development, manufacturing and recycling of sustainable battery cells and systems. Northvolt is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

IMCO’s Fundamental Equities and Global Infrastructure strategies jointly made the investment in Northvolt.

Founded in 2016 to help enable Europe’s transition to a decarbonized future, Northvolt’s first gigafactory, located in northern Sweden, has begun producing batteries using fossil-free electricity. Future gigafactory additions will support the company’s goal of delivering 150 gigawatt hours of annual production capacity by 2030.

IMCO’s investment will support Northvolt’s planned expansion.

“This innovative collaboration between IMCO’s Fundamental Equities and Global Infrastructure teams is paving the way for meaningful capital deployment towards the energy transition,” said Rossitsa Stoyanova, chief investment officer of IMCO, in a statement. “With this investment, we are tangibly delivering on our Climate Action Plan, while also strategically managing material ESG risks, ultimately generating sustainable long-term value for our clients.”

IMCO is a long-term investor on behalf of Ontario public sector institutions. Based in Toronto, it oversees C$73.3 billion of assets.