Imperial Capital-backed GO Car Wash snags growth investment

Based in Denver, Colorado, GO Car Wash is an express car wash company with more than 140 locations nationwide.

Imperial Capital first invested in GO Car Wash in 2019

The new investment’s proceeds will be used to continue to expand GO’s footprint, scaling its operations in existing and new markets

Imperial is a mid-market private equity firm with a focus on opportunities in US and Canadian healthcare, business and consumer service industries

GO Car Wash, a portfolio company of Imperial Capital, has secured a growth investment from an undisclosed private investment firm. No financial terms were released.

Based in Denver, Colorado, GO Car Wash is an express car wash company with more than 140 locations nationwide. Locations are in California, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, New York, Oregon, Texas, and Virginia.

Imperial first invested in GO Car Wash in 2019.

The new investment’s proceeds will be used to continue to expand GO’s footprint, scaling its operations in existing and new markets.

“We are excited to continue the journey throughout the next chapter, aligned with GO’s long-term vision of building the world’s most admired car wash company,” said Josh Kochen, a principal at Imperial Capital, in a statement.

Based in Toronto, Imperial is a mid-market private equity firm with a focus on opportunities in US and Canadian healthcare, business and consumer service industries. The firm has assets under management of about $3.6 billion (C$4.8 billion).