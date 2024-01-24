Imperial sells Frontier Service Partners to Apex Service Partners

Frontier Service Partners is a Kansas City, Missouri-based provider of residential heating, ventilation and air conditioning, plumbing and electrical services.

Imperial Capital has sold Frontier Service Partners, a Kansas City, Missouri-based provider of residential heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), plumbing and electrical services.

No financial terms were released for the deal, which closed on January 23, 2024.

The buyer is Apex Service Partners, a Tampa, Florida-based HVAC, plumbing and electrical services company. Apex will lead the next phase of growth for the Midwest home services brands of Haley Mechanical, Korte Does It All and AB May.

Founded in 2021, Frontier brought together three independent residential service businesses, beginning with the acquisition of Haley Mechanical in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Korte Does it All in Fort Wayne, Indiana and AB May in Kansas City, Missouri.

“The partners we selected to form Frontier have been outstanding, and we are incredibly appreciative of their efforts and accomplishments over the past two years,” said Eugene Polevoy, principal, and deal partner at Imperial Capital, in a statement.

Based in Toronto, Imperial Capital invests in the US and Canadian mid-market. The firm targets opportunities in healthcare, business and consumer service industries.

TD Cowen acted as financial advisor and Torys served as legal counsel to Frontier Service Partners and Imperial Capital.