Incline backs calibration services provider Aldinger

Incline Equity Partners has made an investment in Aldinger, a Dallas-based provider of calibration services for test and measurement equipment. No financial terms were disclosed.

“The Aldinger team has done an incredible job of building an established platform in the attractive equipment calibration space,” said Bob Erwin, a partner at Incline in a statement. “Regulatory requirements and quality control standards drive recurring demand for the Company’s services and support a resilient business model. We are excited to pursue add-on acquisitions and greenfield opportunities to enter new geographies and expand our service offerings.”

Aaron Aldinger served as president of Aldinger.

Based in Philadelphia, Incline was founded in 2001. Incline targets the specialized light manufacturing, business services, healthcare services, consumer durables, value-added distribution, retail, transportation, and software sectors.