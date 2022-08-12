Incline invests in manufacturer IAFD

Incline targets companies operating in the specialized light manufacturing, healthcare services, consumer durables, value-added distribution, retail, transportation and software sectors

Incline was founded in 2011 and is based in Pittsburgh

Incline Equity Partners has made an investment in Industrial Air Flow Dynamics, a provider of non-turbine maintenance solutions and replacement parts to power plants. No financial terms were dislcosed.

Based in Cleveland, IAFD offers a turn-key service to gas turbine power plants nationwide, including plant inspections, custom engineering support, installation field services as well as light manufacturing. The company specializes in designing and replacing non-turbine parts such as expansion joints, pipe penetration seals and duct liner replacement systems.

“Our partnership with IAFD presents an opportunity to back a best-in-class management team and a business that is well-positioned for growth,” said Victor Martinelli, managing director at Incline, in a statement. “It is clear that Ryan and the IAFD team have built a differentiated platform in an attractive, durable market. We look forward to supporting an acquisition strategy to supercharge the Company’s service capabilities and enter new geographies.”

