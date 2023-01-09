Infinedi promotes Conlon to VP

Prior to joining Infinedi, Conlon was a senior associate at Sunrise Strategic Partners and an investment banking analyst with J.P. Morgan

Infinedi targets founder-owned businesses and financial entrepreneurs

Based in New York, the firm was founded in March 2018 by Jay Hegenbart

Infinedi Partners has promoted Dan Conlon to vice president.

On the appointment, Jay Hegenbart, founder of Infinedi, said in a statement, “Dan has made significant contributions to our investment program and value creation strategy. I am confident we can leverage his expertise and capabilities to continue achieving strong investment returns. Dan’s promotion reflects his hard work and dedication to the firm.”

Conlon joined Infinedi as a senior associate in May 2022. He will continue to execute and manage new and existing private equity investments on behalf of Infinedi. Prior to joining Infinedi, Conlon was a senior associate at Sunrise Strategic Partners and an investment banking analyst with J.P. Morgan.

Infinedi targets founder-owned businesses and financial entrepreneurs. Based in New York, the firm was founded in March 2018 by Jay Hegenbart.