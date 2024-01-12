Infrastructure to accelerate, says BlackRock CEO Larry Fink; plus Harris Williams’ 2024 forecast

Editor’s note: There will be no PE Hub Wire on Monday, January 15, due to Martin Luther King Jr Day. We’ll resume publishing on Tuesday, January 16.

BlackRock unveiled a mega deal worth $12.5 billion earlier this morning.

PE investors are increasingly interested in life insurance.

7 notable PE deals in the lawn care sector show that investors are increasingly embracing this post-pandemic trend.

A 2024 outlook report from investment bank Harris Williams.

Infrastructure

Earlier this morning BlackRock announced that it was acquiring Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) in a deal worth $12.5 billion.

GIP, a New York-based firm with over $100 billion in AUM specializes invests in the energy, transport, digital infrastructure and water and waste management sectors.

“Infrastructure is one of the most exciting long-term investment opportunities, as a number of structural shifts re-shape the global economy,” said Laurence Fink, BlackRock chairman and CEO. “We believe the expansion of both physical and digital infrastructure will continue to accelerate, as governments prioritize self-sufficiency and security through increased domestic industrial capacity, energy independence, and onshoring or near-shoring of critical sectors. Policymakers are only just beginning to implement once-in-a-generation financial incentives for new infrastructure technologies and projects.”

BlackRock will pay $3 billion in cash and additionally approximately 12 million shares of BlackRock common stock. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of this year.

Bayo Ogunlesi, GIP founding partner, chairman and CEO, will join BlackRock’s board after the deal closes.

In another deal underscoring PE’s interest in infrastructure, in September, Bridgepoint announced it is acquiring Energy Capital Partners. (Note: Bridgepoint is the owner of PEI Group, the publisher of PE Hub.)

Life insurance

Life insurance is attracting PE investors such as Obra Capital. This week I spoke with Obra CEO Blair Wallace about his firm’s recently announced acquisition of Unified Life Insurance Company, a Kansas-based life and health insurance carrier.

Embracing risk is part of the equation, especially at a time when large insurance companies with mature blocks of liabilities are seeking ways to remove those liabilities from their balance sheets, Wallace said.

Unified was founded in 1986 and has approximately 100,000 active policy holders. The deal allows Obra to be multi-focused within the insurance sector. Historically, Unified focuses on universal long-term life insurance policies.

“Over the last couple of years, we developed a portfolio deployment model where we could take the insurance companies’ side and the receivable side [life insurance risk],” Wallace said, adding that trading on both sides of the market gives them a competitive edge in the insurance sector.

Unified comes with hundreds of millions of dollars of market value of assets and hundreds of millions of dollars of liabilities in the form of life insurance and other types of insurance. This includes the reinsurance market.

“Unified also has licenses to issue insurance in 49 states which should allow us to enter into subsequent merger and acquisition for reinsurance where we can take on different blocks of insurance and increase the liability set and the corresponding assets,” Wallace said. “Unified allows us to scale up the size of our business and do it inexpensively.”

Lawncare

Investing in lawn care firms has become an intriguing post-pandemic trend in the private equity landscape, writes my colleague Iris Dorbian. Though some pundits may deem it a seasonal strategy, with lawn care mostly relegated to the warmer months, it can also be viewed as recession-resistant, making it a special bait for dealmakers, she adds.

Prominent among them is HCI Equity Partners, a Washington, DC-based lower mid-market buyout shop. Since last summer, HCI has become one of the most active investors in this sector. When asked why the firm is so bullish about lawn care, Nate Novak, a principal at the firm, told PE Hub: “The residential lawn care treatment sector offers steady, recurring revenues and opportunities for acquisitions and consolidation in a highly fragmented market.”

Here is one example from the recent deals:

HCI ushered in 2024 with a double whammy of two acquisitions in the lawn care space: Pennsylvania-based Delaware Valley Turf and Ohio-based Brookside Lawn Service. The acquisitions represented the buyout shop’s third and fourth investments in the sector.

In a statement, HCI’s Novak said both deals “perfectly fit our mandate of acquiring the highest quality, service-focused lawn care treatment providers.”

2024 Outlook

Private equity firms, deal advisors, investment banks and other investment professionals have expressed their anticipation of a deal-heavy 2024. This morning I am revisiting some factors highlighted by Harris Williams, an investment bank, in its recent report dubbed Outlook 2024, Many Reasons For Optimism.

Optimism was shared across sectors such as the aerospace, defense, and government services industry, industrials, technology, transport and logistics, healthcare and life sciences, consumer, business services and energy, power and infrastructure.

“Buyers will find ready sellers in 2024, including private equity groups eager to deploy capital and generate liquidity for their limited partners, particularly with some hold periods extended due to market uncertainty,” read the report. “Buyers and sellers alike will be supported by a healthy and active lending market, with improving leverage multiples and pricing.”

The outlook is not without risks. Concerns include the potential for a US recession, chances of some companies struggling to manage their more expensive debt, as well as the upcoming US election and ongoing global geopolitical conflicts that could also disrupt markets and “remain unpredictable.”

