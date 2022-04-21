Insight Partners and Partners Group to invest in Precisely

Insight Partners and Partners Group have agreed to invest in Precisely, a provider of data integrity software. No financial terms were disclosed. Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP represented Insight Partners on the transaction. Precisely is backed by Clearlake Capital Group and Centerbridge Partners.

PRESS RELEASE

Burlington, MA and Santa Monica, CA – April 21, 2022 – Precisely (“Precisely” or the “Company”), a global leader in data integrity software, today announced that Insight Partners (“Insight”) and Partners Group, acting on behalf of its clients, have signed a definitive agreement to make a significant strategic investment in the Company. Insight and Partners Group will join Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (together with its affiliates, “Clearlake”), TA Associates (“TA”), and Centerbridge Partners (“Centerbridge”) as institutional investors in Precisely. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Precisely provides comprehensive software, data, and strategic services across the data integrity spectrum. The Company’s software solutions are utilized by over 12,000 enterprise customers, including 99 of the Fortune 100, and enable companies to sustain trusted, accurate data and improve decision making. Since Clearlake and TA’s majority investment in Precisely in 2021, the Company has completed five acquisitions, demonstrating its commitment to delivering the industry’s most comprehensive and robust data integrity software portfolio. The additional capital from Insight and Partners Group will enable Precisely to extend its strong market position through continued product innovation and acquisitions. Precisely will continue to be led by its current CEO, Josh Rogers, and the existing management team.

“Insight and Partners Group’s investment in Precisely reflects confidence in our growth plans and ongoing expansion as the most diversified platform of scale in data integrity,” said Josh Rogers, CEO of Precisely. “Enterprises around the world are increasingly focused on utilizing data to make trusted business decisions. They require data with maximum accuracy, consistency, and context. With our added breadth of solutions, Precisely is uniquely positioned to deliver value to our customers across the entire spectrum of data integrity. We’re excited to continue our partnership with Clearlake, TA, and Centerbridge, and welcome Insight and Partners Group’s support in helping us accelerate our organic and buy-and-build strategy.”

“Precisely has continued to demonstrate its ability to innovate and identify software solutions that best address the complex data quality challenges facing enterprises today,” said Harry Taylor, Managing Director, and Michael Libert, Director, at TA. “We believe the Company is well positioned for further expansion to support businesses and meet the increasing demand for data integrity software. We are thrilled to welcome Insight and Partners Group, and to continue our partnership with Clearlake, Centerbridge, and the entire Precisely team, as we aim to promote innovation and growth.”

“Precisely has become a leader in the data integrity segment, helping enterprise customers make informed business decisions across verticals including financial services, insurance, healthcare, retail and more,” said Deven Parekh, Managing Director at Insight Partners.

“Insight has a long history with Precisely and is thrilled to be partnering with them again as they continue to leverage their strategic position for organic growth and strategic M&A.” Eoin Duane, Managing Director at Insight Partners, will join Precisely’s board.

“Business intelligence cannot exist without quality data,” added Anthony Shontz, Partner,

Co-Head Private Equity Integrated Investments, and Chris Russell, Managing Director, Private Equity at Partners Group. “Precisely is at the forefront of data integrity solutions, unlocking enhanced analytics and decision making. We are excited to support Precisely as they extend their leadership position in this digital transformation.”

“Since our initial investment and sponsorship of the Company in 2015, Precisely has experienced significant revenue growth and augmented its product offerings both organically and inorganically in the robust data integrity software market,” commented Behdad Eghbali, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, and Prashant Mehrotra, Partner at Clearlake. “We welcome our new strategic investment partners, Insight and Partners Group, to help drive continued expansion of the Precisely platform and look forward to supporting Josh and the management team in deploying our O.P.S.® framework to further accelerate the Company’s growth and to execute on its buy-and-build strategy.”

SVB Securities and Evercore acted as financial advisors to Precisely, and Rothschild & Co. served as the exclusive financial advisor to Insight Partners. Sidley Austin LLP provided legal counsel for Precisely, Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP provided legal counsel for Insight Partners, Latham & Watkins LLP provided legal counsel for Partners Group, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP provided legal counsel for Clearlake.

About Precisely

Precisely is the global leader in data integrity, providing accuracy, consistency, and context in data for 12,000 customers in more than 100 countries, including 99 of the Fortune 100. Precisely’s data integration, data quality, data governance, location intelligence, and data enrichment products power better business decisions to create better outcomes. Learn more at www.precisely.com.