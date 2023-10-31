Insight Partners-backed AMCS acquires VC-backed FigBytes

AMCS is an Irish supplier of cloud-based software and vehicle technology for the environmental, utilities, waste, recycling and resource industries

AMCS, a portfolio company of Insight Partners, has acquired FigBytes, an Ottawa-based software-as-a-service provider for ESG and sustainability management.

No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

Headquartered in Limerick, Ireland, AMCS is a supplier of cloud-based software and vehicle technology for the environmental, utilities, waste, recycling and resource industries.

FigBytes is the second strategic acquisition by AMCS in the ESG space, following the purchase of Quentic in June 2022. FigBytes’ addition will strengthen AMCS’ offerings for ESG reporting and data management and complement its existing capabilities, the company said in a statement.

“Our mission is to create an environmentally sustainable future for our clients and their families, and we are excited to have FigBytes join us in these efforts,” said Jimmy Martin, CEO of AMCS. “This acquisition underscores our mission to provide integrated, secure, and future-proof environmental software solutions that help clients across the globe accelerate their growth and sustainability.”

“For nearly a decade, we have equipped sustainability leaders everywhere with robust tools, resources and expertise in order to put their ESG and sustainability programs into action,” said Ted Dhillon, CEO and co-founder of FigBytes. “The combination of FigBytes’ award-winning sustainability platform and the AMCS suite of environmental software solutions provides organizations with a unique, compelling offering and one of the clearest digital pathways to a more sustainable future while enabling them to comply with ESG regulations around the world.”

Insight Partners, a technology private equity firm based in New York, made an initial investment in AMCS in 2015. In 2018, Insight added to its investment alongside Ireland Strategic Investment Fund.

FigBytes had secured financing from several venture capital firms. In December 2022, the company announced raising $14.5 million in equity and debt financing. Quantum Innovation Fund, an affiliate of Quantum Energy Partners, provided $10 million in incremental equity funding.