Insight Partners-backed Resolve Systems taps Padula as sales VP

Resolve Systems, which is backed by Insight Partners, has named Natalie Padula as vice president of sales. In her new role, Padula will be responsible for leading Resolve’s worldwide sales and sales engineering teams.

Prior to joining Resolve, Padula served as vice president of sales at TechInsights. Earlier in her career, she was vice president of sales at BeyondTrust. Padula has also held sales roles at iSIGHT Partners, Q1 Labs (an IBM Company), and NetScout Systems.

“Resolve is in an excellent position to accelerate its growth as more organizations adopt IT Automation to overcome current economic challenges such as shrinking IT budgets and global talent shortages,” said Vijay Kurkal, Resolve CEO, in a statement. “I am thrilled that Natalie is joining the team at such a pivotal time. Her impressive track record, authentic leadership style and roll-up-your-sleeves attitude will be incredibly valuable as we further scale the business this year and beyond.”

Based in California, Resolve Systems is an intelligent IT automation software vendor.