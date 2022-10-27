Insignia to divest majority stake in WillowTree to Telus International

The deal, expected to close in January 2023, has an enterprise value of $1.225 billion

Insignia Capital Group has agreed to sell its majority interest in WillowTree to Telus International. The deal, expected to close in January 2023, has an enterprise value of $1.225 billion.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, WillowTree is a digital product consultancy that provides end-to-end, strategy, design, full-stack development and growth marketing services. Insignia invested in the company in 2018.

“It has been an honor to partner with the world-class team at WillowTree during a period of transformative growth over the last four years. Management’s execution of the strategic plan we envisioned at the outset of our partnership has been truly exceptional,” said Tony Broglio, a partner at Insignia Capital Group, in a statement.

Telus International, an affiliate of Canadian wireless carrier Telus Corp, is a provider of digital solutions to enhance the customer experience for global brands. It is backed by Baring Private Equity Asia.

Insignia is a San Francisco Bay-based private equity firm focused on lower mid-market companies in range of industries, including consumer and business services.

Canaccord Genuity served as financial advisor to Insignia Capital and WillowTree on the deal while Kirkland & Ellis and Davis & Gilbert served as legal counsel.