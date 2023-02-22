Instar-backed PRT to buy Woodmere Nursery’s Alberta facility

Based in Victoria, British Columbia, PRT Growing Services is a producer of container-grown forest seedlings.

PRT operates a diverse network of 19 nurseries in Canada and the US



Following the deal, the company will operate 20 nurseries, producing 340 million seedlings annually

PRT was acquired in 2021 by Instar Asset Management from TriWest Capital Partners

PRT Growing Services, a portfolio company of Instar Asset Management, has agreed to acquire the Fairview, Alberta-based facility of Woodmere Nursery. No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

Based in Victoria, British Columbia, PRT is a producer of container-grown forest seedlings. It operates a diverse network of 19 nurseries in Canada and the US.

Following the deal, the company will operate 20 nurseries, producing 340 million seedlings annually.

“This further expansion in Alberta supports our continued growth plans and serves forest-focused jurisdictions in developing their critical natural resources while striving to mitigate climate change,” said Randy Fournier, chief executive officer of PRT, in a statement.

PRT was acquired in 2021 by Instar, formerly known as InstarAGF Asset Management. The seller was TriWest Capital Partners.

Instar is a Toronto-based private equity firm that focuses on North American mid-market opportunities in the infrastructure sector and other alternative real asset categories.