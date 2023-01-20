Insurance brokerage platform Keystone Agency Partners secures investment from Flexpoint Ford

The investment will be used for growth and expansion.

Launched in 2020, KAP is backed by Bain Capital

Flexpoint Ford invests in the financial services and healthcare industries

Flexpoint Ford has approximately $7.8 billion of assets under management

Flexpoint Ford has made an investment in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania-based Keystone Agency Partners, an insurance brokerage platform. No financial terms were disclosed.

“We are excited to support KAP management and the shareholders with our investment to further enable KAP to continue to execute on its impressive growth strategy,” said Mike Morris, a managing director of Flexpoint, in a statement. “Our partnership with KAP represents a great example of Flexpoint’s ability to combine our deep knowledge of the insurance sector with our experience structuring flexible capital solutions,” added Dominic Hood, a managing director of Flexpoint.

