InTandem Capital Partners appoints Ahmed as partner

InTandem Capital Partners has named Mehran Ahmed as a partner.

Prior to joining InTandem, Ahmed was a managing director at Webster Equity Partners where he spent more than ten years as a senior investment professional. During his career in private equity, he also worked at Gemini Investors and Arsenal Capital Partners. Ahmed began his career in Morgan Stanley’s investment banking division.

“At the heart of our investment model is performance improvement and partnership. Mehran’s experience, skillset and business building orientation will allow him to quickly identify opportunities and be a great resource to both our portfolio company leadership teams and his colleagues,” said Elliot Cooperstone, managing partner of InTandem Capital in a statement. “Mehran adds significant fire power to our investment capabilities. We are delighted to have him on our team!”

Based in New York City, InTandem Capital Partners invests in healthcare services companies.