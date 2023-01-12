InTandem invests in home care company HouseWorks

Goodwin Procter served as legal counsel for InTandem Capital while Edgemont Partners was financial advisor

Mintz served as legal counsel for HouseWorks and SVB Securities served as financial advisor

InTandem Capital invests in healthcare services companies

InTandem Capital Partners has made an investment in HouseWorks, a Woburn, Massachusetts-based home care company. No financial terms were disclosed.

HouseWorks was founded in 1999. The company currently has eight locations throughout Massachusetts, the Southern New Hampshire and Maine regions and the Greater Philadelphia area.

“The demand for in-home personal care services continues to be strong amid a backdrop of labor shortages, demographic shifts and evolving patient needs and preferences,” said Brad Coppens, a senior managing director at InTandem Capital in a statement. “Our investment in HouseWorks is consistent with our strategy to partner with high-growth, disruptive healthcare companies with exceptional executive leadership. We are thrilled to partner with Mike and his capable team. We look forward to supporting HouseWorks’ mission not only to deliver great patient care and nurture its dedicated caregivers, but also to redefine the home care experience by integrating industry leading technology to improve patient experience, improve caregiver satisfaction, enable greater care consistency and deliver on the cost of care reductions that are among the promises of home-based care.”

Goodwin Procter served as legal counsel for InTandem Capital while Edgemont Partners served as financial advisor. Mintz served as legal counsel for HouseWorks and SVB Securities served as financial advisor.

InTandem Capital invests in healthcare services companies.