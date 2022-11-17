Intercap to pick up additional E Automotiv shares

The deal will increase Intercap's interest in the company to 72.1 percent of issued and outstanding shares.

According to terms of the transaction, Intercap will acquire over 4.8 million shares in EINC at C$4.23 per share for C$20,363,643

EINC plans on using the proceeds of the private placement for growth and working capital

Last year, EINC went public on the Toronto Stock Exchange, raising C$135.7 million

Canadian merchant bank Intercap has agreed to acquire additional common shares in E Automotive, a Toronto-based digital automobile auction platform for dealers. The deal will increase Intercap’s interest in the company to 72.1 percent of issued and outstanding shares.

According to terms of the transaction, Intercap will acquire over 4.8 million shares in EINC at C$4.23 per share for C$20,363,643.

EINC plans on using the proceeds of the private placement for growth and working capital.

The transaction is expected to close on or about November 18, 2022.

Last year, EINC went public on the Toronto Stock Exchange, raising C$135.7 million.