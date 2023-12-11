Investcorp closes deal with Corsair; PGA Tour in talks with Fenway, Mets’ Steve Cohen, RedBird’s Gerry Cardinale

Good morning, Hubsters. MK Flynn here with the Wire.

Holiday shopping always shines a spotlight on the retail sector at this time of year, and now a potential big deal takes retail center stage.

I’m curious to hear what the board of Macy’s makes of the reported $5.8 billion bid from an investor group led by Arkhouse Management and Brigade Capital. We’ll stay tuned to that one.

Switching sectors, there’s big news in infrastructure investing from Investcorp and Corsair.

We’ve got the details on that, below.

And in sports, the PGA Tour is advancing talks with an investor group.

Planes, trains and automobiles

In the US, infrastructure investing continues to rise in prominence since the passage of the $1 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act two years ago.

Earlier this morning, Investcorp said it has completed the acquisition of a 50 percent stake in Corsair’s global infrastructure business and has established Investcorp Corsair Infrastructure Partners.

Investcorp Corsair serves as the financial sponsor of the redevelopments of John F. Kennedy International Airport Terminal 6 and LaGuardia Airport Terminal B in New York, among other high-profile projects.

“Infrastructure investing is one of the most important private markets investment asset classes over the coming decades,” said Investcorp CEO Hazem Ben-Gacem in a statement.

“The demand for high-quality, global infrastructure assets has never been greater than it is today,” said Ignacio Jayanti, CEO of Corsair.

Investcorp Corsair will focus on transportation, logistics, and related subsectors, said Hari Rajan, managing partner of Investcorp Corsair, who leads the business. The investor will “play an active role in supporting economic growth in the communities that we serve by promoting mobility, access, trade, and sustainability.”

The team remains based in New York, with additional presence in London, Madrid, and Sydney.

Tee time

Investing in sports continues to heat up, as PE Hub has been reporting recently. NFL ownership rules could pave the way for more deals.

A golf deal is also getting a lot of attention today.

Over the weekend, the PGA Tour said it is advancing talks with an investor group that includes Fenway Sports Group to become co-investors in a potential deal with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

“The PGA Tour Policy Board has unanimously selected an outside investment group to further negotiate with as talks with the PIF continue to progress,” said a statement. “The decision to advance discussions with Strategic Sports Group (SSG) was announced Sunday in a memo to TOUR members.

SSG is a consortium of US-based professional sports team investors, including Fenway (which owns the Boston Red Sox), Cohen Private Ventures (New York Mets owner Steve Cohen’s family office), HighPost Capital and Gerry Cardinale (the founder and CEO of RedBird Capital Partners).

“We also anticipate advancing our negotiations with PIF in the weeks to come,” the memo stated.

