Investcorp picks up HVAC firm Best in Class Technology Services

Houlihan Lokey and Lincoln International advised BCTS and Piper Sandler advised Investcorp on the transaction

Currently, Investcorp manages $50 billion in assets

Investcorp has acquired Lenexa, Kansas-based Best in Class Technology Services, a provider of HVAC, electrical and plumbing maintenance, repair and replacement services. No financial terms were disclosed.

The BCTS management team and Dunes Point Capital will remain meaningful shareholders alongside Investcorp.

“BCTS serves a large, growing, resilient, and highly-fragmented market of commercial HVAC customers across the US that require support from highly-trained technicians, and our goal is to capitalize on this strong demand and favorable industry regulation,” said Amit Gaind, managing director of private equity – North America at Investcorp in a statement. “We have a long history of partnering with companies both in the technical services sector and HVAC more broadly and look forward to helping BCTS accelerate their growth”

