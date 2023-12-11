Investcorp takes 50 percent stake in Corsair’s infrastructure business

The deal was completed through Investcorp Corsair Infrastructure Partners, a new venture jointly owned by Investcorp and Corsair.

Investcorp has acquired a fifty percent stake in Corsair‘s infrastructure business. No financial terms were disclosed.

The deal was completed through Investcorp Corsair Infrastructure Partners, a new venture jointly owned by Investcorp and Corsair that comprises the infrastructure business’ existing funds, investments, and team.

Corsair’s Partner Hari Rajan, who has been serving as its head of infrastructure, will continue to lead the infrastructure business as the new managing partner of Investcorp Corsair. The team remains based in New York, with additional presence in London, Madrid, and Sydney.

On the deal, Mohammed Alardhi, executive chairman of Investcorp, said in a statement, “This investment enhances our strategic capabilities in the global infrastructure sector. We recognize Investcorp Corsair’s potential as a driving force for economic growth. Our new partnership with Corsair also underscores our dedication to delivering value to our stakeholders and advancing Investcorp’s long-range plan.”

Investcorp Corsair Infrastructure Partners is a global infrastructure investment business founded in 2015, with $4.8 billion in assets under management across 25 portfolio assets.

Currently, Investcorp manages $48 billion in assets, including assets managed by third party managers.

Corsair has invested $13.6 billion in capital across buyouts and infrastructure since inception.