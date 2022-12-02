Investcorp to buy Marble Point Credit Management

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023.

When the deal closes, Marble Point will merge with Investcorp Credit Management and the combined firms will manage $22 billion in assets

Marble Point is an affiliate of Eagle Point Credit Management LLC

Founded in 1982, Investcorp currently has over $42.7 billion in total assets under management

Investcorp has agreed to acquire Greenwich, Connecticut-based Marble Point Credit Management LLC, a CLO manager. No financial terms were disclosed.

“The proposed acquisition of Marble Point is a significant milestone in Investcorp’s 40-year journey of growth through diversification, geographic expansion and building scale. With $50 billion in total firm assets under management after completion of this acquisition, Investcorp is well-poised for the next phase of its evolution and development,” said Mohammed Alardhi, executive chairman of Investcorp in a statement.

When the deal closes, Marble Point will merge with Investcorp Credit Management and the combined companies will manage $22 billion in assets.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023.

Founded in 1982, Investcorp currently has over $42.7 billion in total assets under management.

With $7.8 billion of assets under management, Marble Point is a specialist asset manager focused exclusively on managing CLOs and portfolios of broadly syndicated leveraged loans. Marble Point is led by Thomas Shandell and Corey Geis. Marble Point is an affiliate of Eagle Point Credit Management LLC.

Eagle Point Credit Management is a specialist investment manager focused on investing in CLO Securities, Portfolio Debt Securities and other credit investments. Based in Greenwich, Connecticut, as of September 2022, Eagle Point manages over $7.3 billion of assets for institutional and retail clients globally.