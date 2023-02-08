Investindustrial makes move for Procon businesses

The transaction, valued at $75m, is expected to close in the coming weeks.

Investindustrial will acquire Procon’s North American and European business from the Specialty Solutions Group of Standex International Corporation.

Smyrna, Tennessee-based Procon is a provider of custom fluid solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of precision rotary pumps and gear pumps to a global customer base. In 2022, the firm recorded around $35 million of revenue.

Investindustrial will merge one of its portfolio companies, Ceme Group, with Procon, which will strengthen Ceme’s product offering and expand its overall end-markets reach, according to a release.

“This acquisition provides an attractive presence in the US market to complement Ceme’s existing strong European and Asian footprint, creating a truly global platform in the industry,” said Andrea C Bonomi, chairman of the Industrial Advisory Board of Investindustrial. “Management will now be focused on continuing to invest in product quality, research & development and leveraging global scale to boost further operating efficiencies.”

Ceme is a manufacturer of highly engineered, precision fluid control solutions with a footprint in Europe and Asia. The firm employs 1,650 people and had a turnover close to €350 million in 2022. It is headquartered in Trivolzio, Italy.

Investindustrial is a European investment and advisory group with more than €11 billion of raised fund capital. The London-headquartered firm provides industrial products and capital to mid-market companies. It has offices in Switzerland, Spain, UK, France, US, Luxembourg, and China.

Standex is a global multi-industry manufacturer with operations in US, Europe, Canada, Japan, Singapore, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, South Africa, India, and China.

Robert W Baird acted as financial advisor to Investindustrial, and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom served as legal advisors.